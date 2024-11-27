Michigan State needs win against Rutgers to become eligible for postseason bowl berth

Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State (5-6, 3-5), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FS1) BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan…

Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State (5-6, 3-5), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan State by 2.

Series record: Michigan State leads 10-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Michigan State needs a win over Rutgers to punch its ticket to a bowl game in its first season under coach Jonathan Smith. The Spartans last earned a postseason berth in 2021 when they played in the Peach Bowl. Rutgers seeks to secure a winning season in back-to-back years for the first time since 2011-12. The Scarlet Knights are looking for their seventh victory which would be their most in the regular season in 10 years.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan State’s running back duo of Kay’ron Lynch-Adams and Nate Carter vs. Rutgers’ rushing defense. Lynch-Adams and Carter have totaled 1,064 yards rushing and six touchdowns this season. Lynch-Adams, who played his first two seasons at Rutgers, and Carter have each totaled more than 2,000 career rushing yards. Rutgers rush defense is ranked 74th in the FBS, allowing 151.5 yards per game and a total of 22 rushing touchdowns. Earlier in the season, the Scarlet Knights gave up 309 yards to Wisconsin but three games later held Minnesota to only 35 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rutgers: RB Kyle Monangai. The defending conference rushing champion ranks 13th nationally and second in the Big Ten, averaging 115.0 yards rushing. Monangai is second in the Big Ten with 12 touchdowns rushing and has never fumbled in 638 carries and 38 receptions. Last week, he joined Ray Rice and Terrell Willis as the program’s only rushers with 3,000 yards in their career.

Michigan State: LB Jordan Turner. The Wisconsin transfer leads the team in tackles (60) and in tackles for a loss (9.5 for 44 yards). He is the Spartans’ leader on defense and is the key to their rush defense, which only allows 117.5 yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Smith is looking to become the fourth Spartans head coach to earn a bowl bid in his first season. … The Scarlet Knights are bowl eligible for the eighth time under coach Greg Schiano and are poised to earn the 13th bowl invitation in program history. The last time Rutgers earned bowl eligibility in consecutive seasons was from 2011-14. … The Spartans have been outscored 80-23 in the third quarter this season … Rutgers is seeking seven wins in the regular season for the first time since 2014, its first year in the Big Ten. … Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles has completed 60% of his passes for 2,265 yards. … Rutgers ranks fifth nationally in fewest fumbles lost (2), fifth in blocked punts (2), ninth in fewest penalties per game (4.45) and ninth in fewest turnovers surrendered (8). … Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim is 19-of-21 (.905) on field goals for the season to rank first in the Big Ten and tied for ninth in the FBS in made field goals.

___

AP college football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.