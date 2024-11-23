Lindauer throws record 7 TDs, D has five picks and Southern Illinois overwhelms Murray State 62-0

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Michael Lindauer threw for a school-record seven touchdowns and Southern Illinois wrapped up the regular season…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Michael Lindauer threw for a school-record seven touchdowns and Southern Illinois wrapped up the regular season with a 62-0 win over Murray State on Saturday.

Lindauer was 20-of-33 passing for 283 yards. Keontez Lewis had five receptions for 104 yards and touchdowns covering 4 and 65 yards. Bradley Clark had five catches for 84 yards and touchdowns of 35 and 23 yards. Nah’shawn Hezekiah had touchdowns of 19 and 35 yards on his two catches.

Allen Middleton ran for 124 yards on 15 carries and backup quarterback Jeremiah Baxter ran for a fourth-quarter score. Jay Jones caught one pass for one yard and a touchdown for Southern Illinois.

The Salukis (4-8, 2-6 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had 529 yards and held the Racers (1-11, 0-7) to 185 yards. Three quarterbacks combined to throw five interceptions for Murray State.

