Lehigh blasts Colgate 45-17, remains tied for lead in Patriot League with one game to go

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw three touchdown passes, Aaron Crossley scored on an 84-yard run, and Lehigh defeated Colgate 45-17 on Saturday to remain tied with Holy Cross for first place in the Patriot League.

Lehigh (7-3, 4-1) finishes at home against Lafayette next week and Holy Cross visits Georgetown. Lehigh holds the tiebreaker, having defeated Holy Cross 10-7 last week, and would claim the Patriot League’s automatic berth FCS playoff berth if the teams finish tied for the conference championship.

Lehigh led 17-3 at halftime against Colgate then added a Johnson touchdown pass and Jaden Green’s 33-yard TD run for a 31-3 lead through three quarters.

Jake Stearney threw two touchdown passes for Colgate (2-9, 1-4) in the fourth quarter, but Lehigh put the game away with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Geoffrey Jamiel and Crossley’s long scoring run.

Green, Crossley and Luke Yoder combined for 266 of Lehigh’s 271 rushing yards. Green led with 103 yards, followed by Yoder with 83 and Crossley with a net of 80.

Johnson completed 16 of 21 passes for 204 yards. Jamiel had seven catches — two for touchdowns — and 125 yards.

Stearney was 33-of-42 passing for 263 yards.

