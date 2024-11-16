Klubnick’s late touchdown run helps No. 17 Clemson escape with a 24-20 win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cade Klubnick sprinted 50 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:16 remaining and No. 17 Clemson fended…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cade Klubnick sprinted 50 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:16 remaining and No. 17 Clemson fended off Pittsburgh 24-20 on Saturday.

The Tigers (8-2, 7-1 ACC) had done little on the ground all day before the junior quarterback tucked the ball and raced past a handful of stunned defenders to keep Clemson’s outside hopes of reaching the ACC championship game alive.

Klubnick finished with 288 yards and two touchdown passes through the air and added 41 yards on the ground, almost all the positive yardage coming on his zig-zag through the Pitt secondary just 20 seconds after the Panthers had taken the lead on a 47-yard field goal by Ben Sauls.

Antonio Williams caught 13 passes for 149 yards and two scores for the Tigers, who need No. 12 Miami to lose one of its final two games or No. 14 SMU to drop its last two contests to reach the ACC title game in Charlotte on Dec. 7.

No. 2 OHIO ST. 31, NORTHWESTERN 7

CHICAGO (AP) — Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate celebrated his Chicago homecoming with two touchdown receptions against Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

It was Tate’s first game in his hometown since his mother, Ashley Griggs, 40, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago in July 2023.

With the Buckeyes facing a second-and-8 at the Northwestern 25 late in the first half, Will Howard dropped back and lofted the ball in Tate’s direction down the sideline. The 6-foot-3 sophomore made a diving grab in the end zone for his third TD of the season.

Tate added an 8-yard touchdown reception on Ohio State’s first possession of the second half, capping a five-play, 90-yard drive and lifting the Buckeyes to a 28-7 lead. He also made a tough 14-yard catch over the middle that set up the Buckeyes’ first TD in the second quarter.

No. 3 TEXAS 20, ARKANSAS 10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns and the Longhorns defense clamped down on the Razorbacks final two possessions to help secure the win.

Ewers’ 1-yard pass to Matthew Golden ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive that provided the Longhorns (9-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 3 CFP) with a two-score lead with 9:05 left. Ewers, who finished 20-of-32 passing, also connected with Golden for the game’s first touchdown.

Arkansas (5-5, 3-4) had an opportunity to take the lead on the possession before Texas stretched its lead early in the fourth quarter as the Razorbacks drove to the Texas 26. The Longhorns’ defense stiffened and Arkansas settled for a 44-yard field goal from Matthew Shipley to trim Texas’ lead to 13-10.

Texas ostensibly sealed its win on Arkansas’ next possession. Taylen Green completed a pass to CJ Brown at the Texas 40, but Brown fumbled and Michael Taaffe recovered for the Longhorns. Ewers converted a fourth-and-1 with two minutes left, allowing Texas to run out the clock.

No. 18 COLORADO 49, UTAH 24

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders overcame a shaky start to throw three touchdown passes, LaJohntay Wester returned a punt 76 yards for a score and the Buffaloes pulled away late to beat the Utes.

Winners of four straight, the Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 17 CFP ) remain in the driver’s seat for an appearance in the conference title game and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Sanders threw an interception on his first pass of the game and later lost a fumble. But he settled down and finished 30 of 41 for 340 yards. He connected twice on TD passes with Will Sheppard. Sanders has thrown 27 TD passes, one away from matching the single-season school record set by Sefo Liufau in 2014.

No. 25 TULANE 35, NAVY 0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Makhi Hughes ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns, as the Green Wave locked up its spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game by romping to a victory over the Midshipmen.

Darian Mensah threw for two TDs and ran for another as Tulane (9-2, 7-0) guaranteed a championship meeting on Dec. 6 against No. 16 Army, which was idle Saturday.

Sam Howard intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for the Green Wave, who preserved their second shutout and held an opponent to single digits for the fourth time this season.

Tulane outgained Navy (7-3, 5-2) 359-113 on a gusty day and knocked starting Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath out of the game with a rib injury.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.