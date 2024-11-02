Kitna ties school passing record with 6TDs to send UAB careening past Tulsa 59-21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Kitna tied a UAB program record with six passing touchdowns and the Blazers walloped Tulsa…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Kitna tied a UAB program record with six passing touchdowns and the Blazers walloped Tulsa 59-21 on Saturday to end their six-game losing streak.

After taking the starting job for UAB on Oct. 5, Kitna entered Saturday’s contest with four touchdowns against six interceptions. However, half those picks occurred in his first start and decreased each week.

Against Tulsa, Kitna was interception free and threw three of his touchdowns to Kameran Shanks, a pair to Amare Thomas and one to Bryce Damous.

Kitna finished 25-of-32 passing for 404 yards. His four first-half touchdowns — along with Shanks’ 58-yard punt return for a touchdown — sent UAB (2-6, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) to a 45-7 halftime lead.

Shanks finished with 153 yards receiving on five receptions.

Kitna tied former UAB quarterback John Whitcomb, who threw for six touchdowns in a game twice, once in 1993 and again a year later with both efforts coming against Prairie View A&M.

Cooper Legas threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns for Tulsa (3-6, 1-4).

