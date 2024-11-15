J’Mari Taylor rushes for 206 yards, 3 TDs and North Carolina Central beats Howard 26-3

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns, Walker Harris threw for 321 yards and…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns, Walker Harris threw for 321 yards and another score, and North Carolina Central closed the home portion of its schedule with a 26-3 victory over Howard on Friday night.

N.C. Central has won 11 of the last 12 meetings — with Howard winning last season for the first time since 1994.

N.C. Central trailed for most of the first half before an 11-play, 71-yard drive ended with 23 seconds left when Chris Mosley caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. Then the Eagles scored 20 unanswered points in the second half.

Taylor had scoring runs of 61, 18 and 40 yards.

N.C. Central finished with 563 total yards compared to Howard’s 113. The Bison were 0 for 12 on third-down plays and finished with just nine first downs.

Walker Harris was 20 of 35 with an interception and Taylor carried 24 times for N.C. Central (7-3, 3-1 MEAC), which plays at one-win Delaware State on Nov. 23.

Ja’Shawn Scroggins completed 11 of 26 for 75 yards for Howard (4-7, 1-3).

