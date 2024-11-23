Jackson State rolls past Alcorn State 48-10, will play Southern for SWAC championship

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw two touchdown passes and had a touchdown run, Irv Mulligan rushed for 105…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw two touchdown passes and had a touchdown run, Irv Mulligan rushed for 105 yards and two scores, and Jackson State breezed to a 48-10 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Morgan had a 57-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Spencer in a one-play drive to give the Tigers (10-2, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who had already wrapped up the East Division title, a 7-0 lead. Mulligan followed with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

Morgan added a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Gerardo Baeza kicked two field goals to put Jackson State up 27-7 at halftime.

Morgan threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Joanes Fortillien early in the third quarter, and Morgan scored on a 9-yard run for a 41-10 advantage.

Zy McDonald’s 1-yard run for the Tigers capped the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Morgan totaled 211 yards on 12-for-20 passing for Jackson State. He rushed six times for 53 yards. Mulligan carried 14 times with a long run of 28.

Xzavier Vaughn completed 11 of 20 passes for 94 yards with one interception for the Braves (6-6, 5-3). Jacorian Sewell rushed 14 times for 119 yards. Most of that came on an 82-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Jackson State will play East Division winner Southern for the conference championship on Dec. 7.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.