Illinois State uses 2 interception returns to top SE Missouri 35-27 in FCS playoffs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw two touchdown passes, Keondre Jackson had two interceptions, including one of two interception return scores, and Illinois State beat Southeast Missouri State 35-27 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The Redbirds (10-3) advanced despite SE Missouri quarterback Paxton DeLaurent tying a FCS record with 85 passing attempts. DeLaurent was 48 of 85 for a career-high 567 yards with four touchdowns but he was intercepted five times. SEMO also lost three fumbles.

Illinois State, in its first playoff since winning at SE Missouri State 24-6 in the first round in 2019, plays at fifth-seeded UC Davis on Saturday.

Southeast Missouri State had turnovers on four consecutive possessions in the first half, including Anderson’s 55-yard pick-6. That was in the middle of two Rittenhouse’s touchdown passes, a 62-yard connection with Daniel Sobkowicz and Xavier Loyd for 24 yards, all in the final six minutes. The last one, 43 seconds before halftime, was set up by Paul Omodia’s fumble recovery and made for a 28-7 lead. Omodia also had an interception..

DeLaurent got the Redhawks (9-4) on the board quickly to open the second half but on their next possession Jackson had his 30-yard touchdown return.

DeLaurent’s fourth touchdown pass came with 1:31 to play but the Redbirds recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Rittenhouse was 24 of 36 for 277 yards with Sobkowicz catching seven passes for 136 yards.

Cam Pedro had 11 catches for 149 yards, Tristian Smith 10 for 139 and Donnie Cheers 12 for 119.

The teams combined for 79 yards rushing.

