Huskers end Badgers’ mastery over them, qualify to play in 1st bowl since 2016 with a 44-25 victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dylan Raiola threw for 293 yards and a touchdown, Dante Dowdell ran for three scores, and Nebraska beat Wisconsin 44-25 on Saturday to become eligible for a bowl for the first time since 2016.

Nebraska (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) stopped a four-game losing streak and beat the Badgers for the first time in 11 meetings. The Cornhuskers sprinted to the Wisconsin sideline as time ran out to claim the Freedom Trophy as students poured out of the stands onto the field to celebrate.

The victory was the Cornhuskers’ first in nine tries under second-year coach Matt Rhule when playing for bowl eligibility.

Wisconsin (5-6, 3-5) lost its fourth straight game.

Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson went over 100 yards for the first time in his 27 career games, finishing with 113 on 16 carries.

Chants of “Go Big Red!” echoed through Memorial Stadium late in the fourth quarter after Dowdell dived over the pile for his final touchdown, which gave Nebraska its most points in a game since 2021.

Raiola completed 28 of 38 passes, with eight of them going for at least 15 yards. His 5-yard TD pass to Jahmal Banks late in the second quarter helped the Huskers to a 24-10 halftime lead.

Braedyn Locke was 20 of 30 for 292 yards and three touchdowns, and his fourth-quarter interception extended his streak of getting picked off at least once to eight games.

The loss came at the end of a tumultuous week for the Badgers. Coach Luke Fickell fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo on Sunday and held a contentious news conference two days later where he declined to say who would be the play-caller going forward. Tight ends coach Nate Letton called the plays against Nebraska, the Big Ten Network reported.

Wisconsin also was short-handed on both sides of the ball. Will Pauling, who leads the team in receptions, and safety Hunter Wohler, the leading tackler, were held out with injuries.

The takeaway

Wisconsin: The Badgers will have to beat Minnesota in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe to avoid their first losing record since 2001 and an end to their 22-year bowl streak.

Nebraska: Dana Holgorsen, in his second game as offensive coordinator, effectively mixed the run and pass to keep the Badgers off-balance, and he got the Huskers’ best playmakers more involved.

Up next

Wisconsin: hosts Minnesota on Friday.

Nebraska: at Iowa on Friday night.

