Hurst accounts for 4 TDs, Presbyterian races by Marist 42-23

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to lead Presbyterian to a…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to lead Presbyterian to a 42-23 win over Marist on Saturday.

It was a touchdown that Hurst didn’t throw that was a shocker with wide receiver Dominic Kibby connecting with Cincere Gill for a 79-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.

Marist responded with a pair of touchdowns — but missed the PAT on the second — and Hurst scored on a 6-yard run for a 14-13 Blue Hose lead after one quarter.

Hurst found Gill, who had four catches for a career-high 161 yards, for a 51-yard score for a 21-13 lead for the Blue Hose (5-6, 3-4 Pioneer Football League). After a Marist field goal, Hurst’s 17-yard pass to Nathan Levicki made it 28-16 at the half.

Hurst and Levicki connected from 36 yards in the third quarter and Worth Warner had a 2-yard TD run.

Tristan Shannon capped the scoring with a 60-yard run for the Red Foxes (1-10, 1-7).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.