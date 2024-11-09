Hoover passes for 287 yards as TCU rolls past Oklahoma State 38-13

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josh Hoover passed for 287 yards and a touchdown, and TCU rolled past Oklahoma State…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josh Hoover passed for 287 yards and a touchdown, and TCU rolled past Oklahoma State 38-13 on Saturday night.

JP Richardson caught seven passes for 100 yards and Cam Cook ran for two touchdowns for the Horned Frogs.

TCU scored on six of its first seven possessions to hand Oklahoma State its seventh consecutive loss. The Horned Frogs didn’t punt until halfway through the fourth quarter. Before that, they only failed to score on their second possession, when a field goal sailed wide right.

The win makes TCU (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) bowl eligible after missing out in 2023. Just two years ago, the Horned Frogs played in the national championship game.

Oklahoma State clinched its first losing season since 2005 — Mike Gundy’s first as head coach. The loss also ended the Cowboys bowl streak at 18 seasons.

Brennan Presley led Oklahoma State (3-7, 0-7) with eight catches for 63 yards. His eight catches gave him 70 this season and 294 in his career, passing Rashaun Woods’ school record that had stood since 2003.

Ollie Gordon II ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and De’Zhaun Stribling caught seven passes for 101 yards and a score for the Cowboys.

TCU took advantage of two Oklahoma State first-half turnovers, including Gordon’s fumble and Alan Bowman’s interception, both inside TCU’s 30-yard line. The Horned Frogs led 24-0 at the half after outgaining the Cowboys 280 yards to 90.

The Takeaway

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys’ offense came alive in the second half, scoring touchdowns on its first two drives on Gordon’s 2-yard scoring run and Stribling’s 8-yard scoring reception from Bowman. But the offense then went back to being inconsistent.

TCU: The Horned Frogs’ offense never let up. After OSU pulled to within 31-13, the Horned Frogs struck back two plays later as Jordyn Bailey outraced defenders around the left edge to score on a 59-yard run.

Up Next

TCU: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Texas Tech on Nov. 23.

