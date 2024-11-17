Henigan throws 4 TD passes, leads Memphis to 53-18 victory over UAB

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw four touchdown passes and Memphis beat UAB 53-18 on Saturday night. Henigan’s third…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw four touchdown passes and Memphis beat UAB 53-18 on Saturday night.

Henigan’s third touchdown pass, a 2-yard toss to tight end Anthony Landphere, stretched the Memphis lead to 32-11 to start the fourth quarter. It was his 20th TD pass of the season and he has thrown 20 or more touchdown passes in all four of his seasons with the Tigers.

Henigan threw his 100th career touchdown pass, a 3-yarder to Jamauri Chislom, to stretch the lead to 39-18 with 10:13 left.

Henigan and Landphere also connected on a 10-yard score in the second quarter and 19-yard TD pass to Greg Desrosiers Jr. in the third.

Henigan completed 23 of 34 passes for 299 yards. Mario Anderson Jr. added 138 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown run for Memphis (9-2, 5-2 Conference USA).

Jalen Kitna was 25-of-43 passing for 253 yards and threw one touchdown pass and two interceptions for UAB (2-8, 1-5).

The Tigers have scored 20 or more points in 38 consecutive games. It’s the longest active streak in the nation dating to a 33-28 win over Tulane on Nov. 27, 2021.

