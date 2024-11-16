Henderson’s 65-yard return of a blocked FG sparks Marshall to 31-19 win over Coastal Carolina

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (AP) — Jacobie Henderson returned a blocked field goal 65 yards for a touchdown and Braylon Braxton threw…

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (AP) — Jacobie Henderson returned a blocked field goal 65 yards for a touchdown and Braylon Braxton threw three touchdown passes as Marshall maintained a share of the Sun Belt Conference East Division lead with a 31-19 win over Coastal Carolina in the annual “75” game on Saturday afternoon.

The game is the Marshall program’s annual tribute to the 75 persons who died in a plane crash November 14, 1970.

Braydon Bennett scored from the 4-yard line four minutes into the game to give the Chanticleers a 7-0 lead, but Marshall answered with a 39-yard Nathan Totten field goal and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Braxton to Chuck Montgomery to take the lead before Henderson’s return made it 17-7 at the half. Braxton threw 7 yards to Christian Fitzpatrick in the third quarter and 2 yards to Toby Payne early in the fourth quarter.

Marshall came into the game ranked No. 11 in the FBS at 218.9 rushing yards per game but managed just 35 yards on 32 carries against the Chanticleers. Braxton completed 20 of 31 passes for 219 yards without an interception.

Ethan Vasko completed 21 of 39 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Coastal Carolina (5-5, 2-4). Bennett had 19 carries for 67 yards.

The Thundering Herd (7-3, 5-1) entered the game tied with Georgia Southern for the division lead with two games remaining.

