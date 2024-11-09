Haynes King leads Georgia Tech past Cam Ward, No. 4 Miami, 28-23 to hand Hurricanes 1st loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Cam Ward and No. 4 Miami finally ran out of second-half comebacks as Haynes King led Georgia…

ATLANTA (AP) — Cam Ward and No. 4 Miami finally ran out of second-half comebacks as Haynes King led Georgia Tech to a 28-23 win over the previously unbeaten Hurricanes on Saturday, giving the Yellow Jackets their first win over a top-five team in 15 years.

Fans rushed the field, toppling both goalposts, after the game.

King ran for 93 yards with a touchdown and threw for a score. The Yellow Jackets overcame 347 passing yards and three touchdown passes by Ward, the Heisman Trophy contender.

Miami (9-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 4 College Football Playoff) was denied its first 10-0 start since 2017. Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3) became bowl-eligible and ended a two-game losing streak that came with King, the dual-threat quarterback, held out with a right shoulder injury.

No. 3 OHIO ST. 45, PURDUE 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Will Howard threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score, Jeremiah Smith broke the Ohio State freshman receiving record with his ninth touchdown of the season as the No. 3 Buckeyes rolled over the Boilermakers.

Smith’s 17-yard TD on a crossing route late in the first half broke the tie with Cris Carter, who had eight in 1984. Smith finished with six catches for 87 yards.

Howard also threw touchdown passes to Gee Scott Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. He was 21 for 26 for 260 yards and ran in a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down to open the scoring for the Buckeyes (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten).

No. 5 TEXAS 49, FLORIDA 17

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 5 Longhorns rolled over the struggling Gators two days after third-year Gators coach Billy Napier was given a public statement of support from the school’s athletic director.

Ewers connected on open passes to Matthew Golden and Gunnar Helm for touchdowns in the first quarter. Quintrevion Wisner took a screen pass 50 yards for a score before Ewers connected with Golden again for a 32-yard strike in the second.

Texas (8-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 CFP ) led 35-0 at halftime.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.