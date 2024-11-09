Harvard beats Columbia 26-6 to climb into first-place tie in Ivy League

BOSTON (AP) — Jaden Craig threw a pair of touchdown passes, fellow quarterback Charles DePrima scored twice and Harvard took…

BOSTON (AP) — Jaden Craig threw a pair of touchdown passes, fellow quarterback Charles DePrima scored twice and Harvard took a 26-6 victory over Columbia on Saturday for the Crimson’s sixth straight victory and 11th in a row at home.

The Crimson (7-1, 4-1) moved into a first-place tie in the Ivy League with Dartmouth, which they defeated last week.

Jaden Craig found Cooper Barkate down the right side for a 34-yard score late in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead. The 80-yard drive began after the first of two interceptions made by Austin-Jake Guillory, this one in the end zone.

Craig’s other TD pass went to DePrima, an 11-yard score, in the fourth quarter. The TD came after Harvard took over on downs at the Harvard 31 and used up over 6 1/2 minutes on the clock.

DePrima added a late touchdown on a 52-yard keeper and finished with 75 yards rushing and 59 yards receiving. Kieran Corr kicked a pair of field goals.

Craig was 15 of 34 for 244 yards. Barkate had 91 yards receiving on four catches. Xaviah Bascon added 109 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Cole Freeman was 11-of-25 passing with two interceptions for the Lions (5-3, 3-2). His 2-yard TD run in the final two minutes avoided a shutout.

