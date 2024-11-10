Hajj-Malik Williams helps UNLV hold on for 29-27 victory over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run to lead UNLV to a 29-27 victory…

HONOLULU (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run to lead UNLV to a 29-27 victory over Hawaii on Saturday night.

The outcome remained in doubt until Williams raced 40 yards to the Hawaii 15 on third-and-3 with 1:09 remaining.

Williams completed 13 of 27 passes for 175 yards and carried 19 times for 122 yards for the Runnin’ Rebels (7-2, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Jai’Don Thomas rushed 16 times for 109 yards as UNLV gained 290 on the ground. Ricky White III had seven receptions for 128 yards.

UNLV jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Caden Chittendon’s 41-yard field goal followed by Williams’ 23-yard touchdown run.

Hawaii (4-6, 2-3) answered two plays later when Brayden Schager connected with Dekel Crowdus for a 74-yard touchdown to get the Rainbow Warriors within three points. The Runnin’ Rebels added a safety for a 12-7 advantage after one quarter.

Hawaii pulled within two points at halftime on Kansei Matsuzawa’s 41-yard field goal.

Chittendon’s 32-yard field goal upped the UNLV advantage to five early in the third quarter, but Schager answered with a 49-yard scoring strike to Jonah Panoke and Hawaii moved in front 17-15.

Williams needed just four plays to regain a five-point lead for the Rebels — connecting with White for a 37-yard touchdown with 6:53 left. Matsuzawa’s 33-yard field goal in the final minute cut the Rainbow Warriors’ deficit to 22-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

Hawaii netted 3 combined yards on two straight drives with a chance to take the lead. Thomas followed with a 32-yard touchdown run to give UNLV a two-score lead with 6:03 left to play.

Schager hit Panoke for a 5-yard touchdown to get the Rainbow Warriors within two less than two minutes later.

Schager totaled 282 yards on 14-for-35 passing with an interception for Hawaii.

