Greenwood’s 3-touchdown day carries Long Island University past Wagner 35-28 in season finale

New York City (AP) — Ethan Greenwood ran for two touchdowns, including a 56-yarder to open the scoring, and Ludovick Choquette punched over from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter to lift Long Island University to a 35-28 win over Wagner in the season finale for both programs on Saturday.

The Sharks, who lost their first six games to start the season, won four of their final six games to finish 4-8 (3-3 in the Northeast Conference). Wagner lost its final four games to finish (4-8, 2-4).

Greenwood drove the Sharks to the Wagner 19 on their opening drive before being stopped on fourth down, but Wagner could not manage a first down on its first possession and punted. On the second play of the drive, Greenwood broke free up the middle and raced 56 yards for the touchdown. LIU forced a second Wagner three-and-out and needed just four plays to cover 75 yards, with the Greenwood-to-Howell pass making it 14-0. Jake Cady got the Seahawks untracked on their next possession, thanks in part to a pass interference penalty before hitting Jaylen Bonelli for a 35-yard reception to set up Rickey Spruill’s 3-yard touchdown to halve the deficit to 14-7.

LIU drove 75 yards in 12 plays, beginning late in the third quarter capped by Choquette’s touchdown to push the lead to 35-21 with just under 12 minutes left. Wagner answered with a 13-play, 65-yard drive capped by Cady’s 1-yard run to get within a touchdown, but a 13-play, 64-yard drive for a potential tying score was stopped when Cady threw incomplete from the LIU 12 with five seconds left.

Greenwood completed 8 of 12 passes for 129 yards with an interception and carried 18 times for 133 yards, adding a 5-yard run to the end zone in the second quarter to make it 21-14 at intermission.

Cady was 15-of-29 passing for 143 yards for Wagner.

