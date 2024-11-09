Grayson James’ late TD toss and strong ground game carry Boston College past Syracuse, 37-31

BOSTON (AP) — The holes just kept opening and opening. Boston College was determined to pound its way to a…

BOSTON (AP) — The holes just kept opening and opening. Boston College was determined to pound its way to a victory.

Backup quarterback Grayson James threw an 18-yard touchdown to tight end Jeremiah Franklin on a fourth-and-1 play late in the game, and Boston College held off Syracuse 37-31 on Saturday in the 100th anniversary of the schools’ first meeting.

The Eagles (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rushed for 313 yards, halting a three-game losing streak and moving a win away from bowl eligibility in coach Bill O’Brien’s first season.

“I think that’s what we have to be, right?” O’Brien said about his team’s style. “We’re in Boston. We’re in a city that’s built on toughness, determination and grittiness, overcome adversity. That’s what we are.”

Kye Robichaux ran for 198 yards and 2 TDs, and Jordan McDonald had 133 yards with a score for BC. James completed 5 for 6 passes for 51 yards.

“Once we kinda got that idea that they’re rolling, they’re felling it, I kinda knew where everything was going to go,” Robichaux said of the offensive line.

Kyle McCord went 31-of-48 for 392 yards and two TDs for Syracuse (6-3, 3-3).

“They did a good job running the ball,” Orange first-year coach Fran Brown said. “Coach O’Brien out-coached me. When we get into situations to stop them, he went to something else.”

BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos limped off the field after the opening drive in the third quarter. He had completed just 2-of-7 passes for 14 yards with a TD and interception.

McDonald’s 13-yard score gave the Eagles a 30-21 edge late in the third.

McCord’s second TD pass, a 12-yarder to Darrell Gill Jr. early in the fourth, sliced it to 30-28 before James’ pass to a wide-open Franklin over the middle.

Syracuse erased an early 14-point deficit and took the lead on LeQuint Allen’s second TD run of the game, a 4-yarder midway into the third quarter.

BC answered back, tying it on Robichaux’s 14-yard run three plays later.

The Orange haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter since Oct. 4.

“I’ve got to figure that out in practice,” Brown said.

Coming off a frustrating loss against Louisville when they blew a 20-0 lead before a bye week, the Eagles started fast, opening the two-touchdown lead on Castellanos’ 9-yard TD pass to Lewis Bond midway into the second.

CONSOLATION SCORE

The Eagles took a 23-21 lead on a safety when defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku — part of a group sack that forced McCord’s fumble deep in Syracuse territory — kicked the ball and it went through the back of the end zone as he was trying to pick it up.

“You know, that’s a bad look on me,” Ezeiruaku said, smiling. “I pride myself on being an athlete. The guys gave me a few words of encouragement.”

TAKEAWAYS

Syracuse: It was second straight week that the Orange fell into an early hole. This time, the explosive offense led by McCord couldn’t bail them out because their run defense was terrible.

Boston College: The offense became one-dimensional in the opening half when the Eagles threw for just 14 yards. Castellanos had success running last season, but teams seem to have caught up and seems he broke through are closed.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: At California next Saturday.

Boston College: At No. 13 SMU next Saturday.

