Grant Jordan’s 7 total touchdowns lead Yale past Brown 56-34

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Grant Jordan threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns — with 12 catches, 195 yards…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Grant Jordan threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns — with 12 catches, 195 yards and three scores going to David Pantelis — to help Yale rout Brown 56-34 on Saturday.

Jordan had three passing touchdowns to Pantelis in the first quarter — including two in the final 45 seconds. Pantelis scored from 25-yards out to cap a 12-play, 77-yard drive with 44 seconds left in the frame. Then the Yale defense made their first interception of the game and Pantelis added a 29-yard scoring grab on the next play for a 21-7 lead.

Jordan’s 2-yard scoring run made it 28-7.

Tight end Ryan Belk added his first career touchdown for Yale (5-3, 2-3 Ivy League) when he made a 14-yard catch over the middle to make it 35-14 late in the first half. Mason Shipp added five grabs for 89 yards and two second-half scores — his first touchdowns of the season.

The Yale defense forced four turnovers. Tamatoa McDonough made a strip sack and Zairion Jackson-Bass recovered it early in the fourth for the third turnover. Then Brandon Webster added his second interception of the game when he was first to an underthrown ball near the end zone and returned it to the Yale 37-yard line with 4:51 left.

Jake Willcox was intercepted three times — twice by Webster and once by Osize Daniyan — for Brown (3-5, 2-3). Mark Mahoney caught 10 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.