Georgia Southern rallies for 20 points in the 4th quarter, beats South Alabama 34-30

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — JC French threw two touchdown passes to Josh Dallas, and Georgia Southern rallied for 20 points in the fourth quarter to beat South Alabama 34-30 on Saturday night.

South Alabama scored 17 points in the third quarter and led 30-14 heading into the fourth.

French tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Dallas on the first play of the fourth quarter to pull Georgia Southern to 30-20. Following a turnover off a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Jalen White had a 14-yard run to the South Alabama 2 and then scored on the next play to make it 30-27.

With 8:14 remaining, Eagles’ backup quarterback Dexter Williams II threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dalen Cobb to end the scoring.

South Alabama drove 40 yards in 10 plays to the Georgia State 16, but then consecutive sacks by Da’Shawn Davis and Davon Gilmore ended the drive with 1:54 to play.

French was 22-of-27 passing for 198 yards. He also hit Dallas with a 23-yard score midway through the second quarter. Dallas finished with five catches for 96 yards. White added 71 yards rushing on 18 carries for Georgia Southern (6-3, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Gio Lopez completed 22 of 30 passes for 257 yards and threw a touchdown pass and interception for South Alabama (4-5, 3-2). Kentrel Bullock ran for 101 yards on 17 carries and Fluff Bothwell had two touchdown runs.

