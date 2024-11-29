Gabbert throws for 3 TDs to send Miami (Ohio) to MAC title game with 28-12 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green 28-12 on Friday to secure a spot in the MAC championship game in Detroit on Dec. 7.

Gabbert threw a 30-yard touchdown to Cade McDonald on the first play of Miami’s second drive of the game. The RedHawks inherited a short field after Bowling Green’s John Henderson shanked a punt that traveled just 13 yards.

Henderson made up for the short punt with a 45-yarder that was downed at the 1. Two plays later, the Falcons’ defense recorded a safety tackling Dylan Downing in the end zone for Bowling Green’s first points at 7-2.

The Falcons followed that with a 41-yard field goal from Zach Long to reduce their deficit to 7-5. Miami countered on the following drive going eight plays in 82 yards that ended with Gabbert throwing a 20-yard touchdown to Reggie Virgil.

Bowling Green scored its first touchdown when Jaison Patterson crashed in from the 2 at the end of an 11-play, 92-yard drive to get within 14-12. But on the second play of the ensuing drive, Gabbert threw a 72-yard touchdown to Javon Tracy for a 21-12 lead with 10:35 left in the game for the RedHawks (8-4, 7-1).

Keyon Mozee sealed it with a 27-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left.

Connor Bazelak threw for 200 yards for Bowling Green (7-5, 6-2).

Bowling Green was trying to win its seventh MAC game for the first time since going 7-1 during the 2015 season. A win would’ve given the Falcons their first appearance in the MAC championship since going to three straight from 2013-15.

