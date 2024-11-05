Gabbert throws 3 TD passes, Dzioban’s late field goals lift Miami (Ohio) past Ball State 27-21

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw three touchdown passes, Dom Dzioban kicked two fourth-quarter field goals and Miami (Ohio)…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw three touchdown passes, Dom Dzioban kicked two fourth-quarter field goals and Miami (Ohio) beat Ball State 27-21 on Tuesday night.

Miami has won five of its last six games and five straight in the series with Ball State.

Dzioban’s field goals from 28 yards and a 39-yarder with 1:48 left were the only scoring in the fourth quarter.

Gabbert was 16-of-32 passing for 219 yards. He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Javon Tracy late in the second quarter that gave the RedHawks a 21-13 halftime lead.

Reggie Virgil made five catches for 101 yards that including a 34-yard touchdown for Miami (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Tracy had six receptions for 85 yards and Kevin Davis also had a touchdown catch.

Kadin Semonza completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Ball State (3-6, 2-3). Semonza’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Justin Bowick and a successful 2-point conversion tied it at 21-all midway through the third quarter. Bowick finished with eight catches for 171 yards.

Brandon Berger had a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Cardinals.

