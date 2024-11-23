Freshman Sellers shines again in No. 19 South Carolina’s 56-12 win over Wofford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers threw for 307 yards with three touchdowns and just four incompletions to lead No.…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers threw for 307 yards with three touchdowns and just four incompletions to lead No. 19 South Carolina to a 56-12 win over Wofford on Saturday night.

It wasn’t the cleanest game for the Gamecocks (8-3, 5-3 SEC, No. 18 CFP) with two turnovers, foolish penalties and missed assignments, but they finished the game without any additional major injuries.

“First quarter was just not good enough in a lot of ways. But we were calm in the locker room. No screaming or throwing chairs,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.

The Gamecocks scored 35 points in the second half and let their starters take off most of the fourth quarter.

The redshirt freshman Sellers keeps growing into one of the league’s best quarterbacks. He completed 23 of his 27 passes to nine different receivers. And when something wasn’t there, Sellers tucked the ball away and ran, averaging better than 4 yards on his 13 carries.

Beamer said Sellers’ growth, especially in the past three weeks, has been impressive. Sellers said he appreciates the trust from his coaches, including letting him call his own number on a sneak for a touchdown.

“It’s sitting in the pocket and being decisive. If I make a decision, it’s the right decision all the time. If it works out, it works out. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” Sellers said.

Raheim Sanders ran for 72 yards while Dalevon Campbell caught five passes for 120 yards for the Gamecocks.

Wofford (5-7) took a 3-0 lead and picked off Sellers on his first possession, but success was only fleeting. The Terriers have lose 18 straight to South Carolina with their last win coming in 1917.

Takeaways

Wofford: The Terriers will take home $600,000 for playing at South Carolina.

South Carolina: Perhaps more important to the Gamecocks was what happened elsewhere. A few teams above and around the Gamecocks in the College Football Playoff rankings lost. The Gamecocks probably need some more chaos to get into the playoffs, but a win over Clemson next week would give them a good argument among the three-loss teams.

Beamer ball

The win was Shane Beamer’s 28th as South Carolina’s coach. He tied Steve Spurrier’s record for most victories in a coach’s first four seasons with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina hasn’t won nine games in a season since 2017 and hasn’t won at least 10 since 2013, so Beamer isn’t ready to celebrate because there is more, maybe much more, out there.

“To be determined. We’ve got two guaranteed games left for sure,” Beamer said.

Poll implications

South Carolina looks to move up at least a few spots with both Big 12 teams in front of them in the AP Top 25 — BYU and Colorado — losing.

Up next

Wofford: The FCS announces its playoff bracket Sunday, but Wofford won’t be in it.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks head to hated in-state rival Clemson next Saturday. They have lost eight of the last nine against the Tigers.

