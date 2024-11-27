Final week shows expanded Southeastern Conference just means more chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One thing is sure as the newly expanded Southeastern Conference wraps up its regular season: Two…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One thing is sure as the newly expanded Southeastern Conference wraps up its regular season: Two new teams has just meant more chaos in a league that seemingly had settled in formation behind Georgia and Alabama.

The SEC’s “New Era” with no divisions and 16 teams hasn’t changed that much heading into rivalry week. No. 6 Georgia already has a slot in the league’s championship game for the ninth time since 2011, needing a win in a showdown the Bulldogs might rather have avoided solidify its playoff hopes.

Old foes renew a rivalry for the other spot in Atlanta when No. 3 Texas visits No. 20 Texas A&M on Saturday, the first time the two have played in 13 years.

And then there’s No. 7 Tennessee.

Tied for third in the SEC, the Volunteers might be in the perfect spot Saturday. They can polish their College Football Playoff resume against surprising Vanderbilt, though coach Josh Heupel is focused on the team that beat then-No. 1 Alabama in October.

“There’s a lot of football to be played,” Heupel said. “That’s for everybody across the country.”

Star power

Current SEC members, and that includes Oklahoma now, have won the Heisman Trophy in six of the past seven seasons. Not likely this season.

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson has a program record and SEC-best 22 rushing touchdowns. The SEC has a pair of Outland Trophy finalists for the most outstanding interior lineman in Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas.

Georgia has a pair up for awards with defensive back Malaki Starks a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, while punter Brett Thorson is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award. Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor is a finalist for the Lou Groza award.

Going bowling

Auburn snapping a four-game skid to Alabama would make 14 of 16 SEC teams bowl-bound, including Vanderbilt for the first time since 2018.

Kentucky’s streak of eight straight bowls is done. Mississippi State also will be staying home, with Friday’s Egg Bowl against rival Ols Miss the Bulldogs’ last chance to salvage something out of Jeff Lebby’s first season.

Hot seats

Lebby has some time at a program trying to rebound from the sudden death of Mike Leach. Mark Stoops’ buyout of $44 million should keep him safe this offseason, though the Kentucky coach likely has a short leash in 2025 after failing to beat an SEC team in Lexington and going 1-7 overall.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has been busy recruiting with a potential top-five class in the works. If the Tigers lose to Alabama, a fourth straight losing season will only further heat up an impatient fan base in 2025.

Florida coach Billy Napier is safe for now after beating ranked teams in consecutive weeks.

Brent Venables improved his job security — after votes of confidence from Oklahoma’s athletic director and president — by beating then-No. 7 Alabama. That made the Sooners bowl eligible despite injuries at receiver and on the offensive line.

Youth movement

Alabama’s Ryan Williams finishes this season still just 17. Both he and Auburn’s Cam Coleman have shown why they were two of the nation’s top wide receiver recruits.

Williams became an instant sensation with a freshman season highlighted by a 177-yard, two-touchdown game against Georgia. He has 42 catches fo 804 yards and eight touchdowns.

Coleman has 520 yards and seven TDs on 30 catches. He has 15 catches for 228 yards and five TDs in the last two games.

Tennessee freshman Boo Carter plays defense and returns punts. He’s dynamic enough that redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava wouldn’t mind seeing what Carter could do for the Vols on offense in the future.

Florida freshman quarterback DJ Lagway has been impressive when healthy. Napier must show he can develop both Lagway and running back Jaden Baugh along with the roughly two dozen first- and second-year guys on his roster, which includes most of Florida’s secondary.

Recruiting watch

The SEC is poised to dominate the early signing period Dec. 4-6 with 247Sports projecting Georgia atop the team rankings followed by Alabama, Texas, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee with only Ohio State of the Big Ten cracking the top seven and 15 among the top 31 for 2025.

Coaches remain busy recruiting. Tennessee flipped a running back Monday who had been verbally committed to Southern California since April.

AP Sports Writers John Zenor, Mark Long, Gary B. Graves and Cliff Brunt contributed to this report. ___

