Dylan Laible guides Tennessee Tech to 52-10 victory over Lindenwood

COOKVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Laible threw a touchdown pass and Tennessee Tech had five different players rush for touchdowns in a 52-10 romp over Lindenwood on Saturday.

Jalen Mitchell had a 35-yard touchdown run on Tennessee Tech’s seventh play from scrimmage and the Golden Eagles (4-5, 4-2 Big South/OVC Association) took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

Tennessee Tech drove 93 yards in 18 plays before settling for Dom LeBlanc’s 22-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead with 10:37 left before halftime. Laible threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Linkins with 2:56 to go and the Golden Eagles led by 17 at the break. Tennessee Tech gained 246 yards in the first half, 201 more than Lindenwood (4-6, 3-3).

The Golden Eagles put the game out of reach with a pair of touchdowns 7 seconds apart early in the third quarter.

Aidan Littles scored on a 22-yard run to finish a four-play, 75-yard drive at the 12:59 mark, and Cayman Spaulding intercepted Nate Glantz on the next play from scrimmage and returned it 29 yards to the end zone for a 31-0 advantage.

Laible finished with 119 yards on 13-for-20 passing. Mitchell totaled 128 yards on 13 carries. Littles rushed 11 times for 98. Torin Baker, Jordan Yates and Tyler Wilson also had touchdown runs.

Glantz completed 17 of 27 passes for 181 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Lions. Darrin Fugitt had the touchdown grab.

