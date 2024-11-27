Duke goes for for sweep of instate ACC foes with trip to Wake Forest

Duke (8-3, 4-3 ACC) at Wake Forest (4-7, 2-5), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Duke by…

Duke (8-3, 4-3 ACC) at Wake Forest (4-7, 2-5), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Duke by 4 1/2.

Series record: Duke leads 60-41-2.

What’s at stake?

Duke has a shot at nine wins for the second time in three seasons along with winning a fourth road game. There’s also a mythical state “championship” to pursue, with Duke having a chance to sweep the state’s other three ACC schools (North Carolina and N.C. State are the others) for the first time since 2013. Wake Forest hasn’t lost to Duke at home since 2017.

Key matchup

Wake Forest’s offensive line vs. Duke’s defensive front. The Blue Devils have made a habit of getting in the backfield for negative-yardage plays. They rank second in the country in tackles for loss (9.0 per game) and tied for fifth in sacks (3.27, 36). The Demon Deacons, meanwhile, are tied for 123rd by allowing that same average of sacks and total of sacks.

Players to watch

Duke: QB Maalik Murphy. He has 25 touchdown passes to set a new program single-season record and he highlighted his ability to hit downfield in the Virginia Tech win last weekend.

Wake Forest: RB Demond Claiborne. Claiborne has four 100-yard rushing performances this season to go with 11 rushing touchdowns. He also has two receiving scores this season and has five games with multiple TDs.

Facts & figures

Duke has reached nine wins just seven times previously, most recently in 2022 and 2014. The Blue Devils have won 25 games in the past three seasons. … This is the second time Wake Forest has three straight years with eight-plus wins, the other coming from 2013-15. … Duke and Wake Forest have played in 100 of the past 103 seasons, missing the 1943, 1966 and 2020 seasons — the last being in the COVID-19 pandemic. … The Blue Devils have forced 16 turnovers in the past five games and is tied for second nationally by forcing 25 turnovers. … The Demon Deacons are tied for 114th nationally by losing 20 turnovers this year, a departure from their days of protecting the football during their most successful years under Dave Clawson. … Wake Forest won 12 straight meetings from 2000-11, but Duke has won seven of 11. … The Demon Deacons have lost three straight, with two of those being on the road after winning their first three games away from home.

