Duke chases win No. 8 while Virginia Tech goes for bowl eligibility on Saturday night in the ACC

Virginia Tech (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Duke (7-3, 3-3), Saturday, 8 p.m. EST (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia Tech by 3.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 19-11.

What’s at stake?

Virginia Tech arrives chasing a win to secure bowl eligibility, while Duke can reach the eight-win mark for the third consecutive season — which has happened only once before in program history.

Key matchup

Virginia Tech’s ground game against Duke’s defense. The Hokies are ranked fourth in the ACC in rushing offense at 185.3 yards per game behind Bhayshul Tuten, who is averaging 105.7 yards and has 12 rushing touchdowns. The Blue Devils have been one of the best league teams at getting after the quarterback, but the Blue Devils are 13th in the ACC in run defense (149.3 yards) — though they have allowed just 10 rushing TDs to rank near the bottom of the league in that category.

Players to watch

Virginia Tech: DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland. He ranks second in the nation with 13 sacks, including a pair of four-sack performances. He needs two more to surpass Corey Moore (14.5) for the fourth-most in a season in program history.

Duke: QB Maalik Murphy. The Texas transfer is coming off a 245-yard passing day at N.C. State that included two passing scores and his first rushing TD.

Facts & figures

The only time Duke has reached the eight-win mark in three straight seasons was 2013-15. … The teams met every year from 2004-22 after the Hokies joined the league, with Duke winning the last meeting (24-7) in November 2022. … A Duke win would give the Blue Devils consecutive wins in the series for the first time since taking six straight from 1937-51. … The Hokies are 2-3 on the road this season. … Virginia Tech enters this game having lost two straight, first by falling at Syracuse and then losing at home to No. 17 Clemson. … Duke is 15-3 in its last 18 home games (.833).

