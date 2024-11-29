Drew Stevens’ 53-yard field goal lifts Iowa over Nebraska 13-10

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Drew Stevens kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired as Iowa rallied to defeat…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Drew Stevens kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired as Iowa rallied to defeat Nebraska 13-10 on Friday night.

Stevens got his chance after defensive end Max Llewellyn forced and recovered a fumble by Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola at the Huskers’ 36-yard line with 20 seconds left. Two runs by Kaleb Johnson took the clock down to three seconds left before Stevens kicked the game-winner.

It was redemption for Stevens who, after struggling in last season’s game against the Huskers, was replaced by Marshall Meeder for the game-winning field goal in Iowa’s 13-10 victory in that game.

The Hawkeyes (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten), who trailed 10-3 going into the fourth quarter, tied the game with 14:44 to play when Johnson took a short pass from Jackson Stratton, turning it into a 72-yard touchdown after escaping five tackle attempts.

Nebraska (6-6, 3-6) led 10-0 at halftime. John Hohl had a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter, then Dante Dowdell scored on a 1-yard run with 38 seconds left in the half.

Iowa couldn’t get any offense in the first half. The Hawkeyes had just one first down and 20 yards, with three-and-outs on five of their first six possessions.

Iowa caught a break in the third quarter when Nebraska’s Vincent Shavers Jr. muffed a punt and the Hawkeyes recovered at the Huskers’ 4-yard line. But Iowa only got two yards on three plays and settled for a 20-yard field goal from Stevens.

Nebraska outgained the Hawkeyes 334-164 and had 20 first downs compared to Iowa’s five. Johnson, who came into the game second in the nation with 1,492 rushing yards, was held to 45 yards on 17 carries.

Big Picture

Nebraska: The Huskers moved the ball throughout the game against the Hawkeyes, but the turnovers proved costly. Nebraska kept Johnson in check until the touchdown pass. The Huskers have lost nine of the last 10 games in this rivalry.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes came into this game with Stratton, who began the season as the fourth-string quarterback, making his second start, and the offense struggled until Johnson, who had been contained for most of the game, broke free for the touchdown.

Up next

Nebraska: Bowl game TBD.

Iowa: Bowl game TBD.

__

