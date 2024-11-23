DJ Giddens runs for 143 yards, 2 touchdowns to lead Kansas State over Cincinnati 41-15

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — DJ Giddens rushed for 143 yards, on just 15 carries, with two touchdowns, as Kansas State…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — DJ Giddens rushed for 143 yards, on just 15 carries, with two touchdowns, as Kansas State defeated Cincinnati 41-15 Saturday night.

Kansas State (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory.

Cincinnati (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) lost its fourth straight game. The Bearcats need a home win against TCU next Saturday to achieve bowl eligibility.

Avery Johnson was 13-of-23 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns for KSU. Brendan Sorsby was 21 of 39 for 200 yards and two touchdowns for the Bearcats.

Trailing by 24 points, Cincinnati found the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Sorsby to Tony Johnson late in the third quarter. The 2-point conversion failed. Giddens had his second rushing touchdown on K-State’s next drive.

Johnson’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Swanson put K-State up 41-9. Sorsby then found Johnson for a 6-yard touchdown.

Kansas State wasted little time grabbing a 7-0 lead on its opening drive on a 21-yard touchdown run by Johnson. That capped a five-play, 65-yard drive.

The Wildcats extended the lead to 10-0 on a 28-yard Chris Tennant field goal, and then to 13-0 on his 32-yarder.

After K-State held Cincinnati on fourth-and-8 at the KSU 33, Giddens pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 20-0 when he used a spin move at the line of scrimmage and then raced 32 yards for a touchdown, capping a four-play drive.

Cincinnati got on the scoreboard with 4:17 left in the first half with a 42-yard field goal by Nathan Hawks.

Brendan Mott then intercepted a Sorsby pass at the Cincinnati 22-yard line and returned it to the 6. Two plays later, Johnson found Tre Spivey for a 6-yard touchdown and the Wildcats led 27-3 at halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: The Bearcats struggled to convert at crucial times. They were just 3 of 12 on third-down conversions and 0 for 5 when going for it on fourth down.

Kansas State: The score may have been lopsided in Kansas State’s favor, but the Wildcats were not dominant. They out-gained Cincinnati by just 54 total yards.

UP NEXT

Both teams will conclude the regular season on November 30. Cincinnati will host TCU, while K-State will travel to Iowa State.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.