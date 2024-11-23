Derek Robertson throws for school-record 536 yards and Monmouth surprises Stony Brook 55-47

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for a school-record 536 yards and three touchdowns, and Monmouth wrapped up…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for a school-record 536 yards and three touchdowns, and Monmouth wrapped up its season with a wild 55-47 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday.

Robertson completed 28 of 45 passes with touchdowns of 3 yards to Marcus Middleton, 51 yards to Tra Neal and 42 yards to Max James.

Neal, a wide receiver, threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jack Neri that gave the Hawks (6-6, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association) a 55-44 lead in the fourth quarter. The PAT was blocked, keeping Stony Brook within 11 points.

FCS No. 20 Stony Brook (8-4, 5-3) trailed 42-30 at halftime but was within 49-44 after Jasiah Williams threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dez Williams, also on a wide-receiver pass play.

Tyler Knoop threw for 408 yards on 37-of-53 passing for Stony Brook. He had three TD passes and was intercepted once. Dez Williams had 134 yards receiving with two touchdowns and Jayce Freeman had 93 yards.

TJ Speight had 151 yards receiving for Monmouth.

The teams combined for 1,007 passing yards and 1,249 total yards.

