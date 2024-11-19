Deion Sanders dismisses speculation about future with No. 16 Colorado, says he’s happy in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Each win brings Deion Sanders and the 16th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes closer and closer to a spot…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Each win brings Deion Sanders and the 16th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes closer and closer to a spot in the Big 12 title game. It also brings more and more speculation about his future in Boulder.

Sanders tamped that down on Tuesday.

“I’m happy where I am, man. I’m good. I’ve got a kickstand down,” the coach said at his weekly news conference. “It means I’m resting. I’m good. I’m happy. I’m excited. I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. Truly do.”

Sitting to the side of the room was athletic director Rick George, which made for what could’ve been an uncomfortable moment when Sanders was asked about his name being brought up for potential job openings in the NFL or other colleges.

Sanders playfully responded: “That’s so disrespectful. You gonna talk about me going somewhere with my AD in here? They mentioned us with a lot of other stuff before we start winning, too, didn’t they?”

Sanders brought a special guest with him to his weekly chat — a Colorado superfan who happened to be turning 100 on Tuesday. Sanders has become tight with Peggy Coppom and has even dedicated this season to getting the new centenarian to a bowl game.

“Which bowl do you want to go to?” Sanders inquired.

“I’ll take anything they give us,” she responded.

It just might an appearance in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. The Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 17 CFP ) have plenty of work ahead to get there. A critical test awaits this weekend when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face Kansas (4-6, 3-4), which has posted back-to-back wins over Top 25 teams.

That certainly has the full attention of the Buffaloes, who remain in the driver’s seat for a spot in the conference’s championship game.

“I don’t plan on failing. I never make plans to fail,” Sanders said when asked about guarding against letdown games coming off a fourth straight win. “I don’t even like having insurance, but it’s something they tell me I must do. So I don’t plan to fail whatsoever. We plan on being dominant and having success.”

In two seasons, Sanders has completely captivated the community and energized the fan base. The school is selling out Folsom Field, with the announced attendance of 54,646 last weekend for a 49-24 win over Utah the largest in 19 years. The program keeps appearing on national broadcasts, too, with all 12 games on either network TV or the flagship ESPN.

“He’s given our whole community and the university all this attention,” Coppom said as Sanders announced plans to launch an apparel line in her honor. “This is all unbelievable. So that’s what he is, kind of unbelievable.”

The same can be said for two-way standout and Heisman Trophy hopeful Travis Hunter, who is up for numerous accolades. He is trying to follow in the footsteps of his coach by winning the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to college football’s top defensive back.

“Travis is the best defensive player and the best offensive player in the country, so if that stabilizes and authenticates who he is, so let it be,” Sanders said. “I don’t see anybody better. I don’t see anyone projected better.

“Matter of fact, why don’t they have me an award, Rick? Wouldn’t that be good if a player that played for me wins the ‘Prime’?”

“We’ll work on that,” George cracked.

“Best corner in college football, it should be called the ‘Prime,’” Sanders added.

The word that Sanders harped on this week with the team was “finish.” Sanders said he showed his squad a clip of a race that came down to the wire, with one of the runners diving across the finish line.

“The one who dove wanted it a little more than the other,” Sanders explained. “We’re going to be the one that dove. We’re going to finish with every darn thing we’ve got.”

NOTES: QB Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes may have banged-up receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. for the Kansas game. “If he shows me he can run, he’s going to play,” Deion Sanders said. “Just Jimmy’s presence out there on the field alone strikes fear in the opposition.” … DT Amari McNeill was the Big 12’s co-defensive player of the week.

