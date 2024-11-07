Deion Sanders and No. 21 Colorado go to Texas Tech within a game of Big 12 lead

No. 21 Colorado (6-2, 4-1 Big 12, No. 20 CFP) at Texas Tech (6-3, 4-2), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (Fox)…

No. 21 Colorado (6-2, 4-1 Big 12, No. 20 CFP) at Texas Tech (6-3, 4-2), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Colorado by 3 1/2.

Series record: Tied 5-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Colorado moved into a tie for second place in the Big 12 last weekend during its open date. The Buffaloes are tied with No. 17 Iowa State, which was undefeated before its 23-22 home loss to Texas Tech last Saturday. That was the Red Raiders’ fifth one-score victory this season and made them 7-2 in November games in coach Joey McGuire’s three seasons. The losses were to eventual CFP teams TCU in 2022 and Texas last year.

KEY MATCHUP

Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders is going against the Big 12’s worst passing defense. Sanders is second in the league with 323.9 yards passing per game and 21 TDs that equal the most. He has completed 220 of 300 passes (73.3%) with six interceptions. The Red Raiders are allowing 307.2 yards passing per game, 46 more than than any other team, and a league-high 20 TDs through the air. But only two teams have more than their 11 interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado: Two-way standout Travis Hunter has logged more than 350 snaps on each side of the ball. No other FBS player has more than 50 snaps on both offense and defense. Hunter is second in the Big 12 with eight touchdown catches and third with 757 yards receiving. At cornerback, he is tied for the conference lead with seven pass breakups, and also has two interceptions.

Texas Tech: RB Tahj Brooks is 121 yards short of breaking Bryon Hanspard’s career school rushing record of 4,219 yards that has stood since 1996. Brooks is second in the Big 12 and fifth in the FBS with 130.9 yards per game this season, and has eight rushing TDs the past five games.

FACTS & FIGURES

The only Texas Tech quarterback with fewer interceptions through the first nine games of a season than Behren Morton’s five is Zebbie Lethridge (three in 1997). Morton had thrown for 2,300 yards and 19 TDs. … Colorado’s Isaiah Augustave has a TD run in three consecutive games. … Alejandra Mata has made seven consecutive field goals for Colorado, and converted all 32 of his extra points.

