CU defender gets penalty after pick-6 celebration

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — For Colorado defensive back DJ McKinney, the celebration after the pick-6 felt like sweet relief.

The refs? They didn’t like a dog ‘gone thing about it.

McKinney got flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after setting the ball down in the end zone, lifting his leg and pretending to relieve himself like a dog after he returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown late Friday in Colorado’s 52-0 wipeout over Oklahoma State.

The yellow flag flew and the ensuing kickoff came from the CU 20, not the 35.

There was no harm in any of it, very much unlike five years ago in the annual matchup between Mississippi and Mississippi State.

In that game, Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore scored with 4 seconds left and celebrated in the same way. The refs threw the flag and the extra point try was moved back 15 yards. It missed, and Mississippi State held on for the win in the Egg Bowl, 21-20.

