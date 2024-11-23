Cornelious Brown IV throws 5 TD passes to lead Alabama A&M past Mississippi Valley State 49-35

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Cornelious Brown IV threw five touchdown passes, Donovan Eaglin ran for 105 yards and two…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Cornelious Brown IV threw five touchdown passes, Donovan Eaglin ran for 105 yards and two scores, and Alabama A&M defeated Mississippi Valley State 49-35 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs scored 21 points in the third quarter to break free from a 28-all tie at halftime. All three touchdowns came on passes by Brown. He hit DJ Nelson for 35 yards, Donovan Payne for 9 yards, and Keenan Hambrick for 13 yards. Alabama A&M led 49-28 heading to the final quarter.

Donivan Wright caught Brown’s two other TD passes. He was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver with 79 yards among their team total of 296.

Brown completed 19 of 28 passes for 252 yards for the Bulldogs (6-5, 4-3 SWAC).

Ty’Jarian Williams was 12 for 28 passing for 275 yards for the Delta Devils (1-11, 1-7). He threw two TD passes and was intercepted twice. Nathan Rembert had 107 yards receiving and a touchdown on five receptions.

There were five touchdowns in the second quarter and the score was tied three times before the Bulldogs blew it open in the third quarter.

