College football Week 13: No. 5 Indiana’s long-awaited big test comes at No. 2 Ohio State

College football fans will be treated to a fifth top-five matchup this season when Indiana visits Ohio State for the ultimate measuring-stick game.

Just how good are these unbeaten Hoosiers? We’ll find out Saturday.

No one would have predicted in August that AP No. 5 Indiana (No. 5 CFP) would be a participant in what will be one of the most-watched games of the year. The magic worked by first-year coach Curt Cignetti has resulted in the program’s first 10-win season, and the Hoosiers don’t plan to stop there.

But their schedule has been one of the weakest in the country. This game against the No. 2 Buckeyes (No. 2) will show if they’re real or a mirage.

Like Indiana, No. 18 Army (No. 19) will get its first major test when it plays No. 6 Notre Dame (No. 6) at Yankee Stadium. They meet when both are ranked for the first time since 1958. The last Army team coached by College Football Hall of Famer Red Blaik beat the Irish 14-2 in South Bend. Army has lost all 15 meetings since.

Big 12 leaders BYU and Colorado go on the road to face a couple of hot teams. The No. 14 Cougars (No. 14), who had their unbeaten season end last week against Kansas, face a No. 21 Arizona State team that’s won three in a row and five of six. The No. 16 Buffaloes (No. 16) go to Arrowhead Stadium to play Kansas, a four-win team that has knocked off back-to-back Top 25 opponents.

In the ACC, No. 13 SMU (No. 13) is assured of making the conference championship game if it wins at Virginia. The big SEC games are No. 7 Alabama (No. 7) at Oklahoma, No. 9 Mississippi (No. 9) at Florida and No. 15 Texas A&M (No. 15) at Auburn.

Best game

No. 5 Indiana (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) at No. 2 Ohio State (9-1, 6-1, No. 2), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

Skeptics will get their answer about whether the Hoosiers deserve to be considered among the nation’s elite. Ohio State is their first ranked opponent — and last major obstacle to reaching the Big Ten championship game. If the Buckeyes win in a blowout, Indiana’s College Football Playoff hopes take a huge hit.

Indiana’s defense is one of the nation’s best, but offense is the team’s calling card. The Hoosiers have been held under 31 points just once and average 44 per game. Ohio State’s defense has allowed two touchdowns over the last four games (a third TD was a Penn State pick six).

Ohio State is a 12 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heisman watch

Colorado’s Travis Hunter is the front-runner in most Heisman Trophy polls, and he’ll get maximum exposure when his team plays Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium on a Fox national telecast. Hunter played 132 snaps against Utah last week and had five catches for 55 yards and a 5-yard rushing touchdown. He became the first player in either the NFL or FBS to have 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown and interception in the same game in the past 24 years since Champ Bailey did it in the NFL for Washington.

Numbers to know

3 — Teams for which Marquez Cooper has rushed for 1,000 yards. He reached the milestone this year at San Diego State, last year at Ball State and in 2021 and ’22 at Kent State.

6 — Oregon State sacks, 30 fewer than it had through 10 games in 2023.

18 — Consecutive games Texas has forced at least one turnover.

133 — Florida State’s point total, fewest by an FBS team through 10 games in a non-pandemic season since Akron scored 106 in 2019.

373 — Passing yards Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart needs to break Eli Manning’s career school record of 10,119.

Under the radar

Colorado State (7-3, 5-0 Mountain West) at Fresno State (5-5, 3-3), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

The Rams’ rise has gone largely unnoticed outside the Mountain West. Coach Jay Norvell was 8-16 in his first two years and entered this season feeling heat. CSU has secured its first winning season and first bowl bid since 2017 and now has its sights set on playing for its first conference championship since 2002.

A road win against Fresno and home win over Utah State would put the Rams in the MWC title game, likely against Boise State. If the Rams split their next two games, they would need UNLV to drop one of its next two. The Rams missed Boise State and UNLV in the regular season. If they take care of business, they eliminate the possibility of the MWC’s computer-ranking system determining the matchup for the championship.

Hot seat

Neal Brown is perpetually on the hot seat at West Virginia. He was brought back in 2023 following back-to-back losing seasons and responded with a 9-4 campaign ending with three straight wins.

Now Brown’s Mountaineers sit at 5-5 after losing 49-35 to Baylor at home, where they are 2-4. A home game against UCF on Saturday and road game at Texas Tech next week loom large. Brown in the offseason signed a one-year contract extension, through 2027, that included a $400,000 pay cut over the next three seasons.

