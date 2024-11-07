Clemson and Virginia Tech looking to get back on track

No. 19 Clemson (6-2, 5-1; No. 23 CFP) at Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2), Saturday, 3:30 ET (ESPN) BetMGM College Football…

No. 19 Clemson (6-2, 5-1; No. 23 CFP) at Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2), Saturday, 3:30 ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Clemson by 6.5.

Series record: Clemson leads 23-12-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both No. 19 Clemson and Virginia Tech are coming off losses, dampening a matchup that had potential ACC championship game implications two weeks ago. The Tigers fell 33-21 to Louisville in a game they lost despite outgaining Louisville 450-366 and not committing a turnover. The Tigers remain in the hunt for an ACC title game appearance, but need to win out and need some help. The Hokies, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a 38-31 overtime loss at Syracuse. Virginia Tech blew a 18-point, second-half lead, and the defeat continued its trend of losing close games. All the Hokies’ losses this season have been by a touchdown or less.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson enters the game as the ACC leader in rushing offense at 202.6 yards per game. Behind bruising tailback Phil Mafah, the Tigers average an ACC-best 5.7 yards per carry. Mafah is one of four tailbacks in the conference averaging better than 100 yards rushing per game, coming in at 106.6. The Tigers will be taking on a Virginia Tech defense that has struggled against the run. The Hokies rank 16th out of 17 teams in the ACC in rush defense at 157.6 yards per game and have allowed five of their nine opponents to rush for at least 150 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson: RB Phil Mafah. Mafah rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ loss to Louisville and needs just 147 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in five games this season and has rushed for at least two touchdowns in three consecutive games.

Virginia Tech: DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland. Powell-Ryland registered a sack against Syracuse and now has 12 sacks on the season and a 21.5 for his career. His 12 sacks lead the nation, and he currently ranks fifth on Virginia Tech’s single-season sacks list. He leads the team in sacks, tackles for a loss (12.5), quarterback hurries (6), and fumble recoveries (3) and ranks tied for first with two forced fumbles.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Virginia Tech starting quarterback Kyron Drones, starting tailback Bhayshul Tuten, and starting cornerback Mansoor Delano are questionable for the game with undisclosed injuries. Drones and Tuten missed last Saturday’s loss at Syracuse. … The Tigers have won six consecutive games over Virginia Tech, including two in the ACC championship games in 2011 and 2016. … Clemson is 35-9 after a loss under coach Dabo Swinney. … The Tigers rank fifth nationally in total offense (485.4 ypg) and ninth in scoring offense (39.4 ppg). … The Hokies are 1-11 in one-score games under coach Brent Pry. … Virginia Tech has led with two minutes remaining in regulation in all four of its losses this season.

—-

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.