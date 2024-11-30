Charlotte defeats UAB 29-27 in wild finish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Cunanan kicked the go-ahead field goal and Deshawn Purdie threw a key touchdown pass —…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Cunanan kicked the go-ahead field goal and Deshawn Purdie threw a key touchdown pass — both in the fourth quarter — to lead Charlotte’s 29-27 victory over UAB on Saturday in a game that twice went down to the final play.

Cunanan’s 31-yard kick gave the 49ers at 22-20 lead and Purdie threw 46 yards to O’Mega Blake for a touchdown that made it 29-20 with 5 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lee Beebe Jr.’s short touchdown run for UAB made it 29-27 with 2:57 remaining. The Blazers forced a punt then drove to the 17-yard line with a chance to win it on the final play.

Jonah Delange missed a 35-yard field goal attempt, but Charlotte was called for a personal foul. Given a second chance with no time on the clock, Delange missed from 25 yards.

Purdie completed only 9 of 26 passes for 215 yards and Sean Brown caught five passes for 100 yards for the 49ers (5-7, 4-4 American Athletic Conference).

Jalen Kitna threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns for UAB (3-9, 2-6). Corri Milliner had 126 receiving yards with a touchdown and Beebe rushed for 82 yards.

