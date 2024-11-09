Central Connecticut tops Stonehill 21-17 to remain in the hunt for NEC title with two games left

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Brady Olson found Donnie Marcus with a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter…

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Brady Olson found Donnie Marcus with a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to lift Central Connecticut State to a 21-17 victory over Stonehill on Saturday to keep the Blue Devils in contention for a Northeastern Conference title.

The Blue Devils (5-5) are now tied with Robert Morris, which lost to Duquesne 31-6 Saturday, with a 4-1 league record. The Dukes are alone in first place at 5-0. Central Connecticut hosts the Colonials on Saturday followed by Duquesne in the regular-season finale a week later.

Ricky Ortega scored from the 1 in the first quarter and after Danny Hurley kicked a 49-yard field goal to get Stonehill on the board, Elijah Howard capped a15-play, 73-yard drive, carrying the final eight yards for the touchdown. But Stonehill came up with a goal-line stand as time expired in the half, standing Olson up at the goal line as time expired, forcing a fumble in the process.

The Skyhawks stormed back to take the lead in the third quarter behind a pair of touchdown passes by Jack O’Connell — firing 15 yards to Jake Newsham, then 14 yards to Chase Miller — to take a 17-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Howard finished with 70 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to lead the Blue Devils. Olson was 10-of-16 passing for 110 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

O’Connell was 11-of-20 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. The Skyhawks managed just 75 yards rushing on 28 attempts.

