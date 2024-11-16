Carter runs for 106 yards, walk-off 23-yard TD as E. Kentucky beats Austin Peay 30-27 in OT

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joshua Carter ran 26 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, including a walk-off 23-yarder in…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joshua Carter ran 26 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, including a walk-off 23-yarder in overtime, and Eastern Kentucky beat Austin Peay 30-27 Saturday for the Colonels fourth consecutive win.

Matt Morrissey threw a 13-yards touchdown pass to Marcus Calwise Jr. with 13 minutes left in regulation and had a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a nine-play, 43-yard drive with 13 seconds left that made it 21-all and forced OT.

Carson Smith kicked a 23-yard field goal to cap the first possession in overtime and give Austin Peay (4-7, 3-5 United Athletic Conference) a 24-21 lead but, two plays later, Carter powered through multiple would-be tackles on his way to the winning the score for the third consecutive game.

Carter had a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in a 41-34 win over Central Arkansas last week and his 23-yard scoring run with 2:26 to play helped Eastern Kentucky (7-4, 5-2) to a 17-13 win over Tarleton State on Nov. 2.

Carson Smith connected on a 31-yard field goal to open the scoring and, after the Colonels fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Austin Smith threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Head to make it 10-0 with 7:15 left in the first quarter. Jaden Barnes scored on a 60-yard catch-and-run in the second and Romon Copeland Jr. added a 1-yard touchdown run to give Austin Peay a 24-7 lead at halftime.

Barnes finished with eight receptions for 131 yards for the Governors.

