California looks to clinch bowl eligibility with a home win against Syracuse

Syracuse (6-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at California (5-4, 1-4), Saturday, 3 p.m. EST (The CW)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Cal by 7 1/2.

Series record: Tied 1-1.

What’s at stake?

Syracuse needs to win its final two conference games to finish with a winning record in ACC for the second time since joining the conference in 2013. California needs one more win to become bowl eligible.

Key matchup

Orange D vs. Golden Bears QB Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza has set career highs in passing the last two games, throwing for 364 yards and two TDs in a win vs. Oregon State and 385 yards and two TDs in a win last week at Wake Forest. Syracuse allowed only 65 yards passing last week against Boston College but ranks fourth worst in the ACC in passing efficiency against.

Players to watch

Syracuse: QB Kyle McCord threw for a career-high 392 yards last week for his eighth 300-yard game in nine contests this season. McCord’s 3,153 yards passing ranking second in school history to Ryan Nassib’s 3,749 in 2012 and his 23 TD passes are three shy of Nassib’s record set in 2012.

Cal: DL Xavier Carlton had two sacks last week to give him a team-best nine on the season. Carlton is one of nine players in the country with at least three games this season with multiple sacks.

Facts & figures

The teams are meeting for the first time since 1968 when Cal beat Syracuse 43-0 at home. The Orange won the only other meeting at home the previous season. … Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen Jr. had his second straight game with at least two TDs last week when he had 107 yards from scrimmage. … The Orange had two players top 100 yards receiving last week with Jackson Meeks catching seven passes for 105 yards and Oronde Gadsden II catching eight passes for 102 yards and a TD. … After losing its first four ACC games by a combined nine points, Cal got its first win in its new conference last week with a 46-36 win at Wake Forest. … Bears K Ryan Coe kicked two 54-yard FGs last week after missing seven of his first 14 tries this season. … Cal leads the nation with 17 INTs.

