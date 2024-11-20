Buffalo leads from start to finish as Ogbonna paces Bulls’ 37-20 win over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, JJ Jenkins had a 90-yard touchdown reception…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, JJ Jenkins had a 90-yard touchdown reception and Buffalo beat Eastern Michigan 37-20 on Wednesday night in what proved to be a big-play contest.

The Eagles drew within 23-20 with 8:54 remaining when Cole Snyder threw a 78-yard touchdown to Markus Allen as part of a two-play, 90-yard drive that lasted 33 seconds.

After the ensuing kickoff for a touchback, on the first play of the drive, Ogbonna threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Al-Jay Henderson to extend the lead to 30-20.

Each team turned it over on downs on their next possessions before Buffalo’s Shaun Dolac intercepted Jeremiah Salem and raced 60 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 37-20 with 2:59 left. It was his second interception of the game. Dolac, a lienbacker, recorded nine tackles and now leads the nation this season with 146.

Buffalo (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American) built an early 17-0 lead when Ogbonna threw the long score to Jenkins and the two-point conversion made it 8-0 with 8:47 left in the first. Dion Crawford sacked Snyder in the end zone for a safety for a 10-point advantage and Ogbonna threw a 7-yard touchdown to Viktor Snow with 2:08 before intermission.

Snyder threw for 351 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Eagles (5-6, 2-5). Allen finished with 187 receiving yards on nine receptions and Terry Lockett Jr. had touchdown receptions of 38 and 13 yards, both in the third quarter. He had 122 receiving yards on eight receptions.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.