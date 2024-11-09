Bucknell holds off Fordham in 28-27 with Rucker throwing for 300-plus yards, 3TDs

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns and his last one with 2:35…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns and his last one with 2:35 remaining served as the game winner and Bucknell beat Fordham 28-27 on Saturday.

Rucker led a six-play, 65-yard drive that ended with his 15-yard scoring pass.

Bucknell stuffed Julius Loughridge on fourth-and-2 with Fordham at the Bison 35 to end it.

The Rams took their first lead of the game when Loughridge ran it in from the 1 and the two-point conversion gave Fordham a 27-21 lead with 4:18 left.

At the outset, Fordham threatened to put points on the board on its second drive, traveling 80 yards in 12 plays in almost five minutes, but Gavin Willis came up with a 79-yard scoop and score and the Bison (5-5, 2-2 Patriot League) led 7-0 to close the first quarter.

The Rams (1-9, 1-4) knotted it at 7 when Capaldi threw a 59-yard touchdown to Cole Thornton midway through the second. The Bison closed the half when Rucker threw a 44-yard touchdown to Nate Anderson to end a six-play, 75-yard drive that made it 14-7.

Fordham, on its first drive after intermission, tied it at 14 when Capaldi threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Gonzalez II. Bucknell returned the favor when on its following drive, Rucker threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Gonzalez to go back up a touchdown.

Again, Fordham threatened to score, but on fourth-and-goal at Bucknell’s 1, Capaldi was stuffed at the goal line, fumbled and Bucknell recovered. Up against its own end zone, Bucknell was flagged for holding in the end zone and Fordam earned two points for the safety to reduce the deficit to 21-16. After taking the ball back, Fordham’s Bennett Henderson kicked a 25-yard field goal to get within 21-19.

Capaldi threw for 310 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Loughridge ran for 155 yards on 26 yards and a touchdown for Fordham.

