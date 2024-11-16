Brown, Matthews and stingy defense lead Towson to 31-13 win over North Carolina A&T

Sean Brown threw for 251 yards and a touchdown and Towson cruised to a 31-13 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-5, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association) dominated the game until allowing the Aggies (1-10, 0-7)— two touchdowns in the fourth on drives covering 139 yards.

Brown threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Devin Matthews two minutes into the game and Matthews scored on a 7-yard run midway through the second quarter as Towson led 17-0 at the break.

Tyrell Grene Jr., and Ike Daniels had short touchdown runs for the Tigers, who piled up 338 yards on offense. Brown was 23 of 35 for 251 yards.

Justin Fomby threw for 176 yards and two late scores for the Aggies, who finished with 289 yards.

