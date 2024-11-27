Bowl-bound Louisville, rival Kentucky battle for Bluegrass bragging rights in Governor’s Cup matchup

Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (4-7), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (SEC) BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 3 1/2. Series record:…

Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (4-7), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (SEC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 3 1/2.

Series record: Kentucky leads, 20-15.

What’s at stake?

Kentucky’s 31-14 loss at No. 3 Texas was its fifth in six games and eliminated the Wildcats from the postseason for the first time since 2015. They hope to end the season on a high note with their sixth consecutive Governor’s Cup victory over archrival Louisville. The bowl-bound Cardinals seek their first Cup win since 2017 with Heisman Trophy-winning QB Lamar Jackson. They visit Lexington after routing Pittsburgh 37-9 in their ACC finale and received 24 votes in the AP Top 25 poll.

Key matchup

Louisville’s passing attack vs. Kentucky’s pass defense. The Cardinals threw for 293 of their 505 yards against Pitt and rank 13th nationally at (284.8 yards per game) behind QB Tyler Shough. Kentucky’s defense stands 28th at 188.7 allowed per contest and also ranks in the top 30 in other defensive categories including red zone defense (71%, fourth) and scoring (20.4, 26th).

Players to watch

Louisville: Shough. The seventh-year Texas Tech transfer has played every game for the first time in his career and achieved passing bests of 3,067 yards and 23 touchdowns, surpassing his previous three seasons combined with the Red Raiders. Shough is Louisville’s 13th quarterback with 3,000 yards and enters as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s No. 3 passer at nearly 279 per game with just six interceptions on 63.3% accuracy.

Kentucky QB Cutter Boley. The true freshman and Kentucky native will make his first collegiate start after posting another impressive second half in relief of Brock Vandagriff at Texas. Boley has completed 20 of 32 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns the past two weeks, including 10 of 18 for a career-high 160 yards at Texas. Boley’s first attempt against the Longhorns went for 43 yards.

Facts & figures

The Governor’s Cup is 33 inches high, weighs 110 pounds and features marble, crystal and 23-karat gold-plated brass and pewter. … Louisville intercepted passes by three different Pitt quarterbacks. … Cardinals WR Ja’Corey Brooks (1,013 yards) is the 11th receiver in school history to reach 1,000. … LB Stanquan Clark recorded his first two career interceptions against Pitt and earned the ACC’s weekly position honor. … Kentucky finished 1-7 in SEC play. … RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (535 yards, five TDs) needs 21 rushing yards to reach 1,000 career. … Kentucky has won its last 19 non-conference regular season games, second only to Georgia (24). … The Wildcats will honor 17 seniors in their home finales.

