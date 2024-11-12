Boston College switches QBs, with Grayson James to replace Thomas Castellanos against No. 14 SMU

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College is making a change at quarterback, with coach Bill O’Brien saying on Tuesday that Grayson…

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College is making a change at quarterback, with coach Bill O’Brien saying on Tuesday that Grayson James will start against No. 14 SMU on Saturday in place of Thomas Castellanos.

James transferred from FIU this year and has played in two games for the Eagles (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), leading them to a comeback victory over Western Kentucky when Castellanos was injured.

James also replaced Castellanos in the third quarter of last week’s game against Syracuse, completing 5 of 6 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 37-31 victory.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.