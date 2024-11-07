Boston College and Syracuse meet 100 years after first matchup

Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 ACC) at Boston College (4-4, 1-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (The CW) BetMGM College Football Odds: Boston…

Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 ACC) at Boston College (4-4, 1-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (The CW)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boston College by 1½.

Series record: Syracuse leads 34-23.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Boston College needs two wins to reach bowl eligibility. With four games left and two of them against ranked teams, the Eagles are running out of chances. Syracuse can reach seven wins for the second time in six seasons and remain on course to win 10 games for just the second time since 2001.

KEY MATCHUP

Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen vs. BC defense. Allen ran for 121 yards on 21 carries against Virginia Tech last week. He scored three TDs, one with 29 seconds left in regulation to tie the game and the other on Syracuse’s first possession of OT for the game winner. BC has been allowing 140 yards rushing per game, 10th in the ACC.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Syracuse: LB Marlowe Wax was the ACC linebacker of the week after recording 1.5 sacks with nine tackles in the come-from-behind victory over Virginia Tech. He also forced one fumble and recovered another.

Boston College: RB Treshaun Ward leads the Eagles with 369 rushing yards and is second with 251 receiving yards. He caught his fourth touchdown pass of the season against Louisville to become BC’s first running back since 2007 to with at least four receiving TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

The game marks the 100th anniversary of the teams’ first matchup, which Syracuse won 10-0. The Orange lead the series 5-6 since joining the ACC. … Syracuse rallied from a 21-3 deficit to beat the Hokies. BC blew a 20-0 lead against Louisville. … Eagles DE Donovan Ezeiruaku is fifth in the country and second in the ACC with nine sacks. He has 12 tackles for a loss. … The BC defense has 11 interceptions, 14th in FBS. The Eagles picked off nine passes last year.

