Barnett throws for 2 TDs, Knight scores twice, James Madison tops Georgia State 38-7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw three touchdown passes, Wayne Knight had the first two touchdowns of his career and James Madison coasted to a 38-7 win over Georgia State on Saturday.

The Dukes (7-2, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) scored on their first three possessions — a 1-yard plunge by George Pettaway to cap a 68-yard drive and a 52-yard pass from Barnett to Omarion Dollison for a 1-play drive that came before Barnett’s 12-yard pass to Taylor Thompson made it 21-7.

Knight had a 7-yard TD run in the last minute of the first half and took a pass from Barnett 18 yards for a score in the third quarter.

Barnett was 20-of-30 passing for 241 yards and Pettaway had 95 yards on 13 carries.

Zach Gibson threw for 213 yards and a 9-yard touchdown to Ted Hurst that pulled the Panthers (2-7, 0-5) within 14-7 in the second quarter.

