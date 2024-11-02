Avery Smith breaks up a 2-point attempt on the final play of the game and Toledo beats EMU 29-28

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score, and DB Avery Smith broke…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score, and DB Avery Smith broke up a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt on the final play of the game to help Toledo beat Eastern Michigan 29-28 on Saturday.

Toledo (6-3, 3-2), which erased a 12-point second-half deficit, became bowl eligible for its 15th straight season. The Rockets have won 22 of the last 25 games against Eastern Michigan (5-4, 2-3).

Toledo called a timeout with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter to set up a play on fourth-and-1 at the EMU 25-yard line. Gleason rolled to his right and threw short to tight end Thomas Zsiros, who raced to the end zone. Officials on the field ruled he had been pushed out at the 2, but the call on the field was overturned and ruled a touchdown to make it 29-22.

Toledo DE D’Andre Ragin sacked Cole Snyder on first down and then back-to-back incompletions led to a punt on fourth-and-20 with 1:25 left. Toledo also went three-and-out, and EMU took over at its 18-yard line with 1:00 remaining and no timeouts.

EMU picked up three first downs to get it to Toledo’s 36-yard line with seven seconds remaining. Snyder’s heave to the end zone was caught by Terry Lockett Jr. as time expired to get within a point.

EMU lined up to go for the 2-point conversion, leading to a Toledo timeout. The EMU offense came onto the field again and Snyder’s throw to Lockett was batted out of his hands by Smith.

Snyder finished with 265 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception for EMU.

SCARY MOMENT

Toledo LB Jeremiah Peters collapsed on the sideline following an EMU field goal. He was helped into an ambulance and ESPN later reported he was stable and alert and continuing to undergo tests at a nearby hospital.

