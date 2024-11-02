Army QB Bryson Daily out for service-academy game against Air Force

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army quarterback Bryson Daily missed Saturday’s service-academy game against Air Force with an injury or…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army quarterback Bryson Daily missed Saturday’s service-academy game against Air Force with an injury or illness.

An Army Athletics release did not provide any other details on Daily prior to kickoff.

Daily has guided Army to a 7-0 record and a No. 21 ranking. The two-year starter was the FBS leader in rushing touchdowns with 19 entering this week.

Junior Dewayne Coleman will make his first start for the Black Knights. Coleman has rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown and has thrown for 73 yards and a score in five games this season.

Daily, who leads Army with 909 rushing yards, was named the Manning Award quarterback of the week following a five-touchdown rushing game in the team’s last outing, a 45-28 win over East Carolina.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.