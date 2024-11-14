Arkansas gets a shot at bowl eligibility against old foe and No. 3 Texas

No. 3 Texas (8-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 3 CFP) at Arkansas (5-4, 3-3 SEC), Saturday, noon ET (ABC) BetMGM…

No. 3 Texas (8-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 3 CFP) at Arkansas (5-4, 3-3 SEC), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas by 13 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 56-23.

What’s atsStake

This matchup between Texas and Arkansas is the renewal of their old rivalry from their Southwest Conference days. No. 3 Texas is positioned well for a College Football Playoff berth. A loss might not knock the Longhorns out, but they would rather not tempt fate. Their only loss, against Georgia, isn’t the resume-builder it could have been since the Bulldogs lost to Ole Miss last week. Arkansas failed to clinch bowl eligibility two weeks ago against Ole Miss. An upset over Texas would keep coach Sam Pittman’s seat from added heat.

Key matchup

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas pass defense. Ewers is a Heisman contender who improved his case last week by throwing five touchdown passes against Florida. Arkansas allowed six touchdowns and 562 yards through the air against Ole Miss in its previous game two weeks ago. Arkansas is last in the SEC in passing defense and 125th in the FBS, allowing 266 yards per game.

Players to watch

Texas: WR Isaiah Bond, who reignited a sluggish Texas offense last week against Florida after an ankle injury kept him out of the previous game. His speed challenges defense and he’s often the first passing option for Ewers.

Arkansas: Starting quarterback Taylen Green should be healthy (knee) after exiting against Ole Miss for the second half. He averages 246 yards passing per game and is third among SEC quarterbacks in yards rushing.

Facts and figures

Ewers has the eighth-best odds to win the Heisman, according to BetMGM. … Texas has won nine in a row on an opponent’s home field. The two road games Texas has lost the last two seasons have been on neutral fields … The Longhorns defense has forced multiple turnovers in four consecutive games … Texas ranks No. 2 nationally in total defense, No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed … Texas joins Miami as the only teams in the country to have seven players with at least two touchdown receptions this season.

